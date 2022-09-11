Polygon Market Cap Hits $7.83 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.83 billion and $386.24 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035995 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,542.27 or 1.00011831 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036650 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00127604 BTC.
Polygon Profile
MATIC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
