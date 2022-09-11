Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) is Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares during the quarter. Polestar Automotive Holding UK accounts for 21.3% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth about $2,793,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth about $2,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $7.18 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

PSNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.