Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA trimmed its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Polaris comprises 1.4% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. S&T Bank PA owned 0.15% of Polaris worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Polaris Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

PII traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $112.82. 482,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,995. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.56. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.24 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 59.53%.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

