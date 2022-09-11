Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Shares Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,830 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Pioneer Merger worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Pioneer Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACX remained flat at $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,753. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.