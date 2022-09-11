Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 132,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. Viavi Solutions accounts for about 1.3% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,538 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after acquiring an additional 120,695 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 151,272 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,977. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading

