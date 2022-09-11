Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $1.75 Million Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,953,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,050,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,017,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,555,000 after buying an additional 1,090,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 355.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,599,000 after buying an additional 935,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 267,357.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 374,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 374,300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.01. 3,765,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774,811. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $104.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

