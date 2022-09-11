Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $1.15 Million Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Gritstone bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gritstone bio by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gritstone bio by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 39,503 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 1,013.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 211,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gritstone bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Gritstone bio Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Gritstone bio stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,645. The company has a market capitalization of $261.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.41. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 59.91% and a negative net margin of 634.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gritstone bio Profile

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.