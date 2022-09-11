Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases 30,183 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Pinz Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 232.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,183 shares during the quarter. DT Midstream makes up about 1.5% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

DT Midstream Stock Performance

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

DTM stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 431,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,363. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $59.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

