Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,127,704 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,741,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $3,620,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $2,700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares during the last quarter. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 249,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,511. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

