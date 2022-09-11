Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 132,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. Viavi Solutions makes up 1.3% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $24,351,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after buying an additional 1,360,538 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after buying an additional 1,164,573 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 970,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $12,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 1,550,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,977. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

