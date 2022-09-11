Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $1.50 Million in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 609,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Agenus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGEN. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. 3,048,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. Agenus Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $761.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

