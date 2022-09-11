Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 30,480 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. NetApp accounts for 1.6% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after buying an additional 510,307 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

