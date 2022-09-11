PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $853,100.83 and $50,463.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,631.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00060607 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00068128 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005530 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00076510 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.