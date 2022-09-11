PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert lessened its stake in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 490,118 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert owned 0.37% of PHX Minerals worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHX. State Street Corp lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 125,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $120.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 30,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,317.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,317.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,500 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,122,071 shares in the company, valued at $15,724,757.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,770 shares of company stock worth $285,039. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

