Phoneum (PHT) Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phoneum (PHT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $71,720.45 and $7.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,601.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00058549 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00067752 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005536 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00076455 BTC.

About Phoneum

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,679,616 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

