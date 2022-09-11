Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the subject of several other reports. Investec cut Phoenix Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $730.00.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNXGF stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

