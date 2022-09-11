Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Wellington Management Group LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,674,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,745,379 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.9% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.84% of Pfizer worth $11,217,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

