PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PEP stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.22. 3,662,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,229. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

