Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $0.40

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Peercoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001844 BTC on popular exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $11.08 million and $2,068.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,750,527 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

