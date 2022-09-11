Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of research firms have commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 2.7 %

MD stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

