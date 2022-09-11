peachfolio (PCHF) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $363,812.79

peachfolio (PCHF) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. peachfolio has a market capitalization of $363,812.79 and approximately $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One peachfolio coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, peachfolio has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00776464 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014860 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019839 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
peachfolio Coin Profile
peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio. The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio.
