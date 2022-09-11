PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,079,000 after acquiring an additional 74,169 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 897,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.31. 2,453,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.69. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

