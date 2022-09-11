PDT Partners LLC Purchases 492 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Cintas by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 640.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $431.35. The company had a trading volume of 398,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.34. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

