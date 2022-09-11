PDT Partners LLC Grows Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the quarter. Bunge accounts for approximately 0.7% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.89. 1,174,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

