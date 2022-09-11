PDT Partners LLC Buys 6,100 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

