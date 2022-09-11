Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Lowered by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Paychex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $126.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

