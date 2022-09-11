Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $22.42 on Friday. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $267.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

About Parke Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.