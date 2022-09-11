Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Parke Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $22.42 on Friday. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $267.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.79.
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
