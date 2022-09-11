Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PAAS opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,691,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,687,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,563,000 after purchasing an additional 211,279 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 358,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 47.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 954,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

