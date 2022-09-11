Palo Alto Investors LP Has $19.32 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Palo Alto Investors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises 1.5% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Align Technology worth $19,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Stephens decreased their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.11. The company had a trading volume of 760,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,035. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.38. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

