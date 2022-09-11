Palo Alto Investors LP Cuts Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Palo Alto Investors LP lowered its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. STAAR Surgical accounts for 7.0% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned approximately 2.38% of STAAR Surgical worth $90,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $32,339,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after acquiring an additional 158,452 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5,004.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 132,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 130,122 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 531.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

Shares of STAA traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.81. The company had a trading volume of 288,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,258. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 144.49 and a beta of 1.04. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $158.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

