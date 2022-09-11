Page Arthur B Purchases Shares of 41,213 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Page Arthur B purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 3.5% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 15,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.2 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.45. 68,936,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,955,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.