Page Arthur B Has $2.14 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Page Arthur B trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.7% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $110.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,174,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,283. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

