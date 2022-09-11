Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Price Target Increased to C$1.70 by Analysts at Cormark

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Osino Resources Price Performance
Shares of OSI stock opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. Osino Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.02.
About Osino Resources
