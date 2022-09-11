Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Price Target Increased to C$1.70 by Analysts at Cormark

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of OSI stock opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. Osino Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.02.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

