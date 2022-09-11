Orchid (OXT) Price Up 13.1% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Orchid has a total market cap of $78.99 million and $8.45 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,539.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00067606 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005514 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00076132 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

