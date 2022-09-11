Orbs Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Orbs has a market cap of $114.35 million and $2.63 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00035402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.44 or 0.99651508 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036827 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

Orbs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.