Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Reduced by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,574,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,224,000 after purchasing an additional 530,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after purchasing an additional 504,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

