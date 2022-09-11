Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Ocado Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,294.29.

OCDGF stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

