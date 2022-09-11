NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVDA. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.81. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

