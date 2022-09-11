NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.87. 48,712,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,641,092. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

