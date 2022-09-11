Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,026 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.60% of Nutanix worth $35,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 18.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,195,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,530,000 after acquiring an additional 653,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,605,000 after acquiring an additional 439,624 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $241,471.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,779.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $241,471.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,779.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nutanix Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. William Blair lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Nutanix stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.