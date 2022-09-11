NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Position Decreased by 59 North Capital Management LP

59 North Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,002 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock comprises 10.5% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of NortonLifeLock worth $41,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after buying an additional 1,344,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,050,000 after purchasing an additional 953,733 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,926 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,913,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,405,000 after buying an additional 464,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $22.73. 15,047,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

