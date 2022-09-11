NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Wedbush lifted their price target on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.50.
NICE stock opened at $212.43 on Friday. NICE has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in NICE by 153.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NICE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in NICE by 9.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NICE by 45.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
