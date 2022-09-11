NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Wedbush lifted their price target on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.50.

NICE stock opened at $212.43 on Friday. NICE has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in NICE by 153.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NICE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in NICE by 9.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NICE by 45.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

