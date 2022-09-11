NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives $90.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NEE opened at $89.90 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

