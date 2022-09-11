Nexo Reaches Market Cap of $546.81 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $546.81 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,700.53 or 1.00103507 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036597 BTC.

About Nexo

NEXO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

Nexo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

