Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Raised by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 2.8% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,921,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

