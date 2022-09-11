Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $230.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.74.

Netflix stock opened at $233.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

