Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20,962 shares during the quarter. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 664,702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $400,443,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Netflix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Netflix stock traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,702,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,222. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

