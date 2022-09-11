Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $132.73 million and $2.91 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,549.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,767.13 or 0.08200372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00178445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00290246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.00728654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.67 or 0.00606386 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000964 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is www.nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.