National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stake Boosted by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP increased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,648 shares during the period. National Vision makes up about 3.1% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in National Vision were worth $16,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in National Vision by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 983,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,179,000 after purchasing an additional 158,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in National Vision by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Vision by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Vision by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter.

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on National Vision to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $36.81. 665,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

