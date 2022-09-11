NAOS Finance Trading Up 20.2% This Week (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $45,476.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00035402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.44 or 0.99651508 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036827 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance (NAOS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,122,886 coins. The official website for NAOS Finance is naos.finance. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

